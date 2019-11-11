Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $408,000 Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $7,840,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 66,988 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 638,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 49,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.