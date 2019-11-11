Fulcrum Equity Management Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paypal from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 270,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,562. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

