Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $8,750,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.53. 121,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,332. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

