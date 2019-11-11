Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. 567,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,031,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.