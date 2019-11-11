Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.36. 37,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $107.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

