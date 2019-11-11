Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after buying an additional 151,910 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Amgen stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,719. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

