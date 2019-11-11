Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,041,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 231,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.83. 1,428,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,567. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

