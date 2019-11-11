Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $206,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.63. 228,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

