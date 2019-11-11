Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 631 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,462,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,943. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $9,915,511. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.57.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

