Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.22

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.22 and last traded at $97.15, with a volume of 6971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 98,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4,665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

