Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,927,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the previous session’s volume of 606,542 shares.The stock last traded at $32.52 and had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $123,880.00. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $119,853.90. Insiders sold 176,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

