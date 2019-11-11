Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,238,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

