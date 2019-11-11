Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 13,272 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 7.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

