Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.28. 248,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $111.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

