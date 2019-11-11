First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $59,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $57.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

