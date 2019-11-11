First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $579,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,375. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Black Hills from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:BKH opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

