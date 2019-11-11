First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $171,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,891,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after buying an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,536,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $186.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.