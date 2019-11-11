First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $141,000 Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,000 shares of company stock worth $15,080,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

