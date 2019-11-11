First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

XOM opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

