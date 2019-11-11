Findlay Park Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 3.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 3.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $433,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -701.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.