Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 5,323,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.