Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.62

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 74853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on FERGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Ferguson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.