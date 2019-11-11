Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

FANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,090. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.26. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

