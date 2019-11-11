EUNO One Day Trading Volume Tops $135.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $194,418.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008914 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001123 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 32,649,690 coins and its circulating supply is 29,154,984 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

