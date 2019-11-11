Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. TD Securities raised Equifax to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $134.94. 666,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Equifax news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.