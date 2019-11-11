Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,387. The firm has a market cap of $517.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 261,971 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 36,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

