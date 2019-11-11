Encavis (ETR:CAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.08

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.08 ($10.56) and last traded at €9.02 ($10.49), with a volume of 218178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.86 ($10.30).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encavis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.90 ($9.19).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.65 and a 200-day moving average of €7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.83.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

