Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $779.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEX shares. Citigroup upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

