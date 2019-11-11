Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $779.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65.
Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Emerald Expositions Events
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
