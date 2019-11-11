Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of EIGR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 196,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,638. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $275.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 1,276,408 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 300,279 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,600,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.