Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,233 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Callaway Golf worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 8,119.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 48,714 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

