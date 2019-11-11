Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.54 ($34.35).

Shares of ETR DUE traded up €0.47 ($0.55) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €30.83 ($35.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.41.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

