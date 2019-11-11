Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Dover worth $48,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

In other news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,945 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

