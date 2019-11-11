Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Inc Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

DISCK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 1,761,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,631. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 42.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.9% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 229,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter worth $6,937,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

