DIMCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $146,100.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $146,100.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00231070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01521750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00129507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

