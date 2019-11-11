DexCom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,483. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DexCom has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $200.80.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $372,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,178.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $223,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,406 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

