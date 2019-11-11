Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.20

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €39.20 ($45.58) and last traded at €39.00 ($45.35), with a volume of 10147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €38.35 ($44.59).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $576.94 million and a P/E ratio of 31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.62.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

