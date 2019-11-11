Deutsche Bank Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €34.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOST Werke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.20 ($51.40).

Shares of ETR:JST traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting €30.05 ($34.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.95. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 1 year high of €36.25 ($42.15). The company has a market capitalization of $448.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

