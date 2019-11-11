Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.95

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.95 and last traded at $179.64, with a volume of 31443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.21.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.