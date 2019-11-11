DA Davidson Weighs in on Ichor Holdings Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

ICHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 16,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,283. The stock has a market cap of $705.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ichor has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ichor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ichor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

