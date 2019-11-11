CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.98.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.87. 80,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,240. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

