CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CSRLF traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $3.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. CSR has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

About CSR

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

