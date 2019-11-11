Critical Survey: AU Optronics (AUOTY) vs. Its Rivals

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS: AUOTY) is one of 128 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AU Optronics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 37.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AU Optronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A AU Optronics Competitors 2475 7949 13338 808 2.51

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 31.90%. Given AU Optronics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AU Optronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics’ peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion $433.98 million 7.47 AU Optronics Competitors $3.37 billion $708.17 million 24.22

AU Optronics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -3.55% -5.22% -2.62% AU Optronics Competitors -119.94% -52.44% -3.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AU Optronics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

