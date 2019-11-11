Coty’s (COTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.96.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 3,918,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,831,401. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,527 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,444 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,309,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 5,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,275 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

