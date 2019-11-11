Cormark Comments on Asanko Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Asanko Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

AKG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AKG opened at $0.81 on Monday. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asanko Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 903,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 40,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,779.55.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.