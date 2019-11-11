ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 28.9% in October

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.97. 370,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConforMIS by 639.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,326,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConforMIS by 51.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConforMIS by 593.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

