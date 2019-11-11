Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

CWBC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.39. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director William R. Peeples bought 3,263 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $31,651.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 794,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,449.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Peeples bought 6,763 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $65,533.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 794,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,509.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,564 shares of company stock worth $131,646 over the last 90 days. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

