Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading Down 4%

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.28, 14,299 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 302,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

