Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CWEN.A traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,599 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

