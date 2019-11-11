City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 193,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,482. The firm has a market cap of $723.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

