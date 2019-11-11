Citigroup Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $115.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised Camden Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.40. 308,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 340,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,523,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.